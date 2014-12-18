FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France cuts full-year EBITDA goal in third profit warning
December 18, 2014 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

Air France cuts full-year EBITDA goal in third profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM cut its 2014 earnings goal by 200 million euros on Thursday, blaming higher-than-expected costs from a September pilots’ strike and fuel hedging.

The Franco-Dutch airline group trimmed its forecast to 1.5-1.6 billion euros in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and said it would step up investment and cost cuts to stay on course for medium-term goals.

The announcement marked Air France-KLM’s third profit warning of the year.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Tim Hepher

