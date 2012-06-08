FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Liquide to buy France's LVL Medical
June 8, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Air Liquide to buy France's LVL Medical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Air Liquide said on Friday it was in exclusive talks to buy 70.49 percent of French home healthcare company LVL Medical for 30.89 euros per share.

The French indsrial gases group’s offer to buy control of LVL Medical from controlling shareholders, the Lavorel Family, gives the company an enterprise value of 316 million euros ($396.99 million), the statement said.

The takeover bid will be followed by a simplified public tender offer on the remaining LVL Medical share and subscription warrants.

$1 = 0.7960 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb

