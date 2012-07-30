FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Liquide H1 net rises 5.3 pct
July 30, 2012

Air Liquide H1 net rises 5.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Air Liquide’s first-half net profit grew 5.3 percent benefiting from demand for industrial gases mainly in North America, helping the French group to keep its forecast for an increase in full-year net profit.

Net profit rose to 790 million euros ($977.23 million) while revenues were up 5.9 percent at 7.53 billion in the first half and 2.8 percent higher, excluding the impact of currency and natural gas prices.

In the second quarter, revenues grew 5.1 percent to 3.75 billion euros, Air Liquide said in a statement on Monday.

Growth was driven by resumed demand in the Middle East and Africa, although it slowed down in the second quarter in Asia particularly in Japan due to a sharp decline in electronics, as well as in Europe where the debt crisis made clients more cautious.

Reporting by Caroline Jacobs

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
