April 25, 2012 / 7:45 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Air Liquide Q1 sales rise, keeps FY goal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - France’s Air Liquide said on Wednesday it still aims to increase net profit for the full year after posting a 6.7 percent rise in first-quarter sales, helped by demand from emerging countries and growth in North America.

The world’s top industrial gases company reported a 4.5 percent rise in group revenue to 3.779 billion euros ($4.99 billion), on a comparable basis.

In the core gas and services division, sales rose 4 percent to 3.443 billion euros, driven by steady growth in developing economies while growth in advanced economies was moderate at 2 percent, the company said in a statement.

The division’s revenues picked up steam again after recording the slowest growth rate in two years at 1.9 percent in the final quarter of 2011.

Growth in North America helped offset a lower level of equipment sales in Asian electronics while Western European remained affected by economic uncertainties and weak demand for steel, the company said.

Air Liquide, which supplies oxygen for the steel sector, argon for welding, nitrogen for chip makers and hydrogen for refineries, said it still expected to grow its net profit this year.

“In this context, and barring a major economic downturn, Air Liquide continues to aim for growth in net profit in 2012,” Chairman and Chief Executive Benoit Potier said in a statement.

Air Liquide has focused part of its growth strategy on emerging economies like China and India, where the steel, chemical and glass industries are running at full speed and need industrial gases like oxygen to make their products.

Air Liquide’s rival Linde has become a strong No. 2 in the sector when it agreed to buy the European homecare business of U.S. rival Air Products.

Air Liquide shares were up 1.2 percent at 96.8 euros at 0711 GMT while the European chemical index rose 0.3 percent.

