Air Liquide seeks further growth after acquisition of U.S Airgas
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Air Liquide seeks further growth after acquisition of U.S Airgas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Air Liquide said it was targeting revenue growth of 6-8 percent annually over 2016-2020 as it unveiled a new strategic plan on Wednesday following the recent acquisition of U.S peer Airgas to shield itself from low growth in Europe.

The French industrial gases company also said it was aiming at delivering a return on capital employed (ROCE) in excess of 10 percent "after five to six years".

Air Liquide's 2015 ROCE stood at 10.3 percent.

The group completed the acquisition of U.S firm Airgas on May 23, a $13.4 billion transaction in an effort to better compete with rivals such as Germany's Linde, Praxair and Air Products in North America.

Under a previous plan set for 2011-2015, Air Liquide had sought annual growth sales of 8-10 percent and a ROCE of 12-13 percent.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Michel Rose

