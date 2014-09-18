FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Lease Corp urges caution on Boeing, Airbus raising jetliner output
September 18, 2014 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

Air Lease Corp urges caution on Boeing, Airbus raising jetliner output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp President John Plueger on Thursday urged Boeing Co and Airbus Group SA to be cautious about further increasing jetliner production rates, saying the planned output increases put suppliers at risk of break down.

Suppliers already are operating at “absolute capacity” and their ability to keep pace with rate increases being discussed by Boeing and Airbus is a “major concern of ours,” Plueger said at an aviation club meeting in New York.

His comments come as Boeing and Airbus have said they are close to deciding on raising production of their most popular single-aisle planes beyond levels already announced for the next few years. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

