FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State aid for Air Malta gets EU approval
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2012 / 9:47 AM / 5 years ago

State aid for Air Malta gets EU approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday cleared Malta to support the restructuring of its struggling flag carrier Air Malta with 130 million euros ($162.12 million) in state aid.

“The restructuring measures foreseen, which include a significant capacity reduction and the sale of assets, should ensure long-term viability without continued state support, whilst avoiding undue distortions of competition,” the Commission said.

The Commission already authorised a loan facility of 52 million euros for the airline in November 2010.

The airline was set up in 1973 and covers destinations in Europe and North Africa. ($1 = 0.8019 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.