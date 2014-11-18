FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Air Market starts negotiations with TELAKCES.COM Sp. z o.o.
November 18, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Air Market starts negotiations with TELAKCES.COM Sp. z o.o.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Air Market SA :

* Reported on Monday it started negotiations with TELAKCES.COM Sp. z o.o. concerning possible transaction agreement between entities

* Agreement will oblige company to conduct capital increase via issuance of new shares, which will be subscribed for by TELAKCES.COM

* TELAKCES.COM will pay for new shares of the company by contribution in-kind of its assets

* TELAKCES.COM is managing network of mobile phones and mobile accessories shops

