Air New Zealand announces full-year net pre-tax profit of NZ$663 mln

WELLINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand announced record results on Friday amidst a tourism boom, but profits were below expectations and the company warned increased competition was ahead.

Net profit before taxation had risen 40 percent to NZ$663 million in the year to June. Analysts had been expecting a pre-tax profit of around NZ$837 million.

The company said it expected to see increased competition as more airlines set up flight routes to New Zealand and that it forecast earnings before taxation for 2017 to be between NZ$400 million and NZ$600 million. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)