FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Air New Zealand posts 24 pct fall in half-year profit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 22, 2017 / 7:57 PM / 6 months ago

Air New Zealand posts 24 pct fall in half-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand posted a 24 percent decline in half-year profit on Thursday, hurt by a jump in fuel prices and as rival airlines expand rapidly into the market.

Net profit for the national carrier came in at NZ$256 million ($183.86 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, down from a half-year record of $NZ338 million in the same period last year.

It will pay an interim dividend of NZ$0.10 per share, in line with NZ$0.10 a year ago.

The company forecast full-year earnings between NZ$475 to NZ$525 million.

It has previously guided for a full-year pre-tax profit between NZ$400 million and NZ$600 million. ($1 = 1.3924 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Toby Chopra)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.