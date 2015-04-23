FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Products JV gets $2 bln contract for world's biggest industrial gas plant
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Air Products JV gets $2 bln contract for world's biggest industrial gas plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 23 (Reuters) - A joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Acwa Holding and U.S.-based Air Products has been awarded a contract to build, own and operate the world’s largest industrial gas complex by Saudi Aramco, a statement said on Thursday.

The $2 billion project will supply 55,000 metric tonnes per day of nitrogen and 20,000 metric tonnes per day of oxygen to Aramco’s refinery and integrated gasification power plant at Jizan in the southwest of the kingdom.

The air separation complex is expected be completed in June 2018, the statement said.

Under the deal, Saudi Aramco will buy the nitrogen and oxygen for 20 years, with Acwa owning 75 percent of the joint venture and Air Products the remaining 25 percent stake.

Saudi Aramco expects to start the first units of its 400,000 barrels per day Jizan oil refinery in 2017, with an aim to be fully operational in 2018. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.