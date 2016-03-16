FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Products in talks to sell performance materials unit to Evonik -source
March 16, 2016 / 11:23 PM / a year ago

Air Products in talks to sell performance materials unit to Evonik -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Industrial gas producer Air Products and Chemicals Inc is in advanced talks to sell its performance materials operations to Germany’s Evonik Industries AG, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The unit which makes chemicals used in sun lotion and paint could be valued at more than $3.5 billion, according to the source.

The Wall Street Journal had first reported the deal earlier Wednesday.

The deal could be reached in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc had said last year, that it plans to spin off its materials technologies business into a publicly traded company.

Activist investor William Ackman had been pushing Air Products to divest its units and had said the company was undervalued.

Air Products and Chemicals, Evonik Industries and Pershing Square were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

