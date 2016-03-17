FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Evonik interested in Air Products division - source
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Evonik interested in Air Products division - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s Evonik Industries AG is interested in industrial gas producer Air Products and Chemicals Inc’s performance materials operations, but no decision has been made about whether to pursue a deal, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Evonik declined to comment.

A separate source had told Reuters on Wednesday that Air Products was in advanced talks to sell the division to Evonik.

The unit which makes chemicals used in sun lotion and paint could be valued at more than $3.5 billion, according to the source. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan)

