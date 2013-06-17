FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 17, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 4 years

AIRSHOW-Doric unveils $8 bln Airbus A380 order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - German transport financier Doric Asset Finance said on Monday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding to buy 20 Airbus A380 superjumbos in a deal worth $8 billion at list prices.

Doric said the deal would be finalised within a few months, with deliveries to start in 2016.

“We see how airlines that do not yet have the A380 are interested in it and approach us and ask questions, which shows us that there is pent-up demand for this aircraft,” Mark Lapidus, chief executive of Doric Lease Corp, said at the Paris Airshow.

“If anything, we are perhaps under-ordering the A380.”

Airbus sales chief John Leahy reiterated his 2013 target for 25 A380 orders following the announcement, adding: “If I sell a few more, I’ll sell a few more.”

