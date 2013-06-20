FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Airbus unveils orders from Spirit, United
#Market News
June 20, 2013 / 9:27 AM / in 4 years

AIRSHOW-Airbus unveils orders from Spirit, United

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Airbus said it had won orders from Spirit Airlines and United Airlines at the Paris Airshow on Thursday.

The agreement with United represents a conversion of the U.S. carrier’s previous order for 25 A350-900s to the -1000 model, as well as the addition of 10 more orders for A350-1000 aircraft.

The 35 planes are worth $11.6 billion at list prices.

Airbus said Spirit signed a firm order for 20 A321 planes, with additional conversions of 10 existing A320 orders to the larger A321 model.

The 30 A321s are worth $3.2 billion at list prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
