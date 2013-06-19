AIRSHOW-UPDATE 1-Airbus wins order from SriLankan Airlines

* Includes firm orders for six A330-300

* Airline expected to confirm A350 order by end of month

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - SriLankan Airlines announced orders for six Airbus A330-300 aircraft and commitments to buy four A350-900s in a deal worth $2.6 billion at list prices.

Airbus sales chief John Leahy said at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday that the A350 deal would likely be signed by the end of the month.

SriLankan, which operates an all-Airbus fleet, said it also plans to lease three A350s, adding that a lessor had not yet been chosen.

Delivery of the new A330-300s is due to start next year, while the four A350s would be delivered between 2017 and 2023.

Engine maker Rolls-Royce said it won an $800 million order at list prices for Trent XWB engines to power the A350-900s and Trent 700 engines to power the A330-300s.