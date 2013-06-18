FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Air France A350 order back on after spat -sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2013 / 5:16 PM / in 4 years

AIRSHOW-Air France A350 order back on after spat -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Air France looks poised to sign a long-awaited $7 billion deal to buy 25 Airbus A350 jets after talks narrowly avoided collapse, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Air France has been at loggerheads with its suppliers over issues mainly including maintenance of the plane’s Rolls-Royce engines ever since the deal was first mooted in 2011.

Further disagreements delayed prospects of the high-profile deal being announced at the Paris Airshow, which has been dominated so far by wide-body announcements from Boeing, but it could now take shape as early as Wednesday.

Airbus and Air France, the French network of Franco-Dutch airline group Air France-KLM, both declined any comment.

Air France and Rolls-Royce have clashed over conflicting ideas for engine supply deals. Engine makers rely increasingly on hourly service deals including maintenance to secure margins while Air France wants to keep doing maintenance in-house.

Air France traditionally orders engines from Rolls’ U.S. rival General Electric, but the A350 is powered exclusively by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. Rolls-Royce has consistently declined to comment on the dispute.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.