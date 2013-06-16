FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-BA set to order 10 Boeing 787-10s -newspaper
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 4 years

AIRSHOW-BA set to order 10 Boeing 787-10s -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British Airways is set to confirm an order for about 10 of the “stretched” version of Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner planes in a deal worth about $2.5 billion at this week’s Paris Air Show, The Sunday Times newspaper reported without citing sources.

BA’s parent company, International Airlines Group, said in April that it planned to convert 18 existing Boeing 787 options into firm orders for British Airways to replace some Boeing 747-400 aircraft between 2017 and 2021.

Boeing is set to launch the larger version of its 787 Dreamliner family of planes at the air show aimed at meeting demand for long-haul travel within Asia and other long-haul routes, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

British Airways declined to comment on the report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.