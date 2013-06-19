FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-CFM to announce AirAsia engine order-sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

AIRSHOW-CFM to announce AirAsia engine order-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Aircraft engine maker CFM International is expected to announce on Wednesday that it has won orders to power 100 Airbus A320 planes for AirAsia, industry sources said.

The orders for 200 engines, worth more than 1 billion dollars, will be a combination of current-generation CFM56-5B engines and next-generation LEAP engines, the sources said.

Low-cost Malaysia-based carrier AirAsia ordered 100 A320-family aircraft in December, including 64 A320neo planes powered by the venture’s latest LEAP engine.

CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric and Safran of France, competes with United Technologies Corp unit Pratt & Whitney to power the A320.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.