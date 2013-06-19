AIRSHOW-CFM to announce AirAsia engine order-sources

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Aircraft engine maker CFM International is expected to announce on Wednesday that it has won orders to power 100 Airbus A320 planes for AirAsia, industry sources said.

The orders for 200 engines, worth more than 1 billion dollars, will be a combination of current-generation CFM56-5B engines and next-generation LEAP engines, the sources said.

Low-cost Malaysia-based carrier AirAsia ordered 100 A320-family aircraft in December, including 64 A320neo planes powered by the venture’s latest LEAP engine.

CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric and Safran of France, competes with United Technologies Corp unit Pratt & Whitney to power the A320.