AIRSHOW-Embraer to unveil orders for current E-Jets

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer will announce more deals for its current line-up of passenger jets on Tuesday, a senior executive told Reuters, filling out its order book until its second-generation E-Jets enter service in 2018.

The contracts will be dwarfed by the 365 potential orders for the next-generation planes unveiled at the Paris Airshow on Monday, but they are key to maintaining production levels while Embraer develops the new models.

“These will be smaller deals, reflecting the ongoing interest in our E-190 and E-195s,” Paulo Cesar Silva, head of commercial aviation for Embraer, told Reuters.

Chief Executive Frederico Curado said the 76-seat E-175 had been the star of recent sales campaigns among U.S. regional carriers, but that E-Jets in the 100- to 110-seat range had drawn more interest from operators in emerging markets.

The E-190 continues to be the best-selling E-Jet, with nearly half of the line-up’s 1,136 orders through March.