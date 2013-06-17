FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Embraer wins up to 365 potential next-gen E-Jet orders
June 17, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 4 years

AIRSHOW-Embraer wins up to 365 potential next-gen E-Jet orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer unveiled up to 365 potential orders for its revamped E-Jet aircraft at the Paris Airshow on Monday, including a firm order for 100 E-175s from U.S. company SkyWest Inc.

SkyWest, the world’s largest regional airline group, said it had options on a further 100 E-175s. The 200 planes would be worth about $9.36 billion at list prices.

Embraer said International Lease Finance Corp had signed a letter of intent to buy 25 E-190s and 25 E-195s, with options for the same number of planes.

The planemaker added that it had received letters of intent from five undisclosed airlines for 65 further second-generation E-Jets, which it said would have 16-23 percent lower fuel burn per seat than current models.

