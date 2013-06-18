FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Aircraft engine makers battle over sales at show
June 18, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

AIRSHOW-Aircraft engine makers battle over sales at show

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Jet engine makers GE Aviation and Pratt & Whitney battled for bragging rights at the Paris Airshow, with Pratt predicting at least 1,000 orders worth $13 billion and GE seeing fewer deals but a higher value of some $18 billion.

Pratt announced orders for 730 engines on Monday to power launch customers for Embraer’s second-generation E-Jet regional planes. On Tuesday, it signed a $1.4 billion deal with LATAM Airlines for 84 engines for A320neo planes.

GE Aviation Chief Executive David Joyce said his company may not sell 1,000 engines, but that the value would exceed that of his rival because its deals related to larger aircraft.

“We did $18 billion (at last year’s Farnborough Airshow and) I think we have a good shot of beating that,” he said in an interview with Reuters Insider TV.

So far, GE has been picked to power 20 787-10s being purchased by United Airlines and 10 ordered by GE Capital Aviation Services.

Air Lease Corp, which ordered 33 787s on Tuesday, including 30 787-10s, is powering them with Rolls-Royce engines.

GE is a partner in CFM International, which is the exclusive engine supplier for Boeing’s 737 MAX and is a rival to Pratt for the Airbus A320neo family.

GE is also sole supplier for the Boeing 747-8 and 777 planes, and competes with Rolls-Royce on the 787.

