AIRSHOW-France's Hollande to hitch ride on A400M

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande is planning to arrive at the Paris Airshow on board Europe’s new A400M military airlifter on Friday, three people familiar with the matter said.

France is about to take delivery four years late of the first of 50 of the troop and cargo carriers, built by Airbus Military for seven European NATO nations at a cost of over 20 billion euros ($26.78 billion).

Airbus and Hollande’s office both declined to comment.

The plans are subject to a break in bad weather which has made the June 17-23 show a partial washout, the sources said.