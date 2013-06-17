FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-ILFC confirms $5 bln Airbus A320neo order
June 17, 2013 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

AIRSHOW-ILFC confirms $5 bln Airbus A320neo order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - International Lease Finance Corp announced an order for 50 additional A320neo aircraft at the Paris Airshow on Monday worth $5 billion at list prices, taking its total orders for the Airbus model to 150.

“We have already seen significant market interest in the neo and that is why we have come back for more,” ILFC Chief Executive Henri Courpron said.

ILFC will take delivery of the 150 A320neo planes between 2015 and 2020, the CEO said.

Airbus said that ILFC would choose engines for the aircraft at a later date.

The announcement confirms a report by Reuters on Sunday.

