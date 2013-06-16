FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-ILFC to place $5 bln order for 50 Airbus jets -sources
#Market News
June 16, 2013

AIRSHOW-ILFC to place $5 bln order for 50 Airbus jets -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - International Lease Finance Corp is set to place an order for 50 Airbus A320neo narrowbody jets worth $5 billion at list prices, industry sources said on Sunday.

The order by one of the world’s largest aircraft leasing companies could be announced as early as Monday at the Paris Airshow. It lifts the Los Angeles-based firm’s portfolio of a revamped model of European medium-haul jet to 150 aircraft.

ILFC and Airbus both declined comment.

The deal allows ILFC to convert 50 options acquired when it placed a firm order for 100 of the fuel-saving jets in 2011. The company has yet to order the competing Boeing 737 MAX.

The move comes as parent AIG, the U.S. insurance giant, is in the midst of selling ILFC to a Chinese consortium.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
