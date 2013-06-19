FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Lockheed,Mitsubushi Heavy sign deal for F-35 assembly
June 19, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

AIRSHOW-Lockheed,Mitsubushi Heavy sign deal for F-35 assembly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp has signed a contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd to begin work on a final assembly and check-out plant for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter in Japan, it said on Wednesday.

Steve O‘Bryan, Lockheed vice president on the F-35 program, announced the contract agreement at the Paris Airshow. He declined to give details on the value of the contract.

A similar facility built in Italy to assemble F-35 jets in Europe cost an estimated 800 million Euros ($1.1 billion).

