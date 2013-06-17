FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-TAKE-A-LOOK-Paris 2013
June 17, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 4 years

AIRSHOW-TAKE-A-LOOK-Paris 2013

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Leading planemakers are battling over strategy for big jets as the Paris Airshow
gets underway on Monday. 
    After a bruising two-year fight for market share of popular smaller models,
Airbus and Boeing are increasing the deployment of
next-generation long-range jets, seen as crucial to the future of both companies
and their suppliers.
    To see Reuters' full multimedia coverage of the June 17-23 show, please
double-click in the brackets below. You can also follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/ReutersAero

> All air show stories                               

  TOP STORIES
> Orders for big jets make a splash in Paris            
> Boeing to launch 787-10 with up to 100 orders         
> Doric unveils $8 bln Airbus A380 order                 
> Embraer pushes deeper into Bombardier turf            
> Boeing says battery didn't slow other programs        

  ORDERS
> Lufthansa confirms $10 bln order for A320s             
> ILFC confirms $5 bln Airbus A320neo order              
> Leasing company GECAS to order Boeing 787-10X          
> TUI Travel confirms order for 60 Boeing 737MAX        
> SkyMark Airlines to order Boeing 737 MAX planes        
> Embraer to announce SkyWest, ILFC orders-source        
> London-based Odyssey says customer for CSeries         
> BA set to order 10 Boeing 787-10s - newspaper         

  DEFENCE
> Boeing sees 100-200 international tanker sales        
> European defence cos call for drone programme         
> Aerojet Rocketdyne sees 10-yr savings of $1 bln       
> Sikorsky upbeat on global helicopter market           

  ENGINES
> Pratt sees F-35 engines deal in next 30 days          
> Jet engine makers battle over performance             
  
  BACKGROUND
> Air rivalry heats up as A350 makes first flight       
> EADS boss rules out new BAE merger attempt            
> EADS boss sees strong Airbus orders at Airshow        
> Boeing raises jetliner demand forecast                
    
  NEWSLINKS
 For stories on defence                                  
 For stories on aerospace                               
 For stories on airlines                                
 For stories on global security issues                 

 LIVE PRICES & DATA
 Pan-European DJStoxx Transport & Leisure Index                 
 NYSE Arca Airline Index                                         
 S&P Aerospace and Defense Index                             
 DJStoxx TMI Aerospace & Defence Index                        

 (Compiled by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
