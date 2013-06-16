FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 16, 2013 / 10:37 AM / in 4 years

Pratt & Whitney says engine orders to rise 'substantially'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney President David Hess said on Sunday he expects its order book for commercial aircraft engines to rise “substantially” during the Paris air show, which begins Monday.

“Our backlog is going to go up at this show substantially,” Hess said in an interview with Reuters. The order book stands at 3,500 engines currently, with about 2,500 firm orders.

The bulk of the orders are for the Airbus A320neo family aircraft, where Pratt competes with CFM International’s LEAP engine, which is standard on the Boeing 737MAX.

The orders also include Bombardier’s CSeries jet, due to make its first flight during the final week of June, the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, Russia’s Irkut MC-21 narrowbody jet and Embraer jets.

