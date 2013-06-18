AIRSHOW-Pratt sees 1,000 geared turbo fan orders at show

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney said on Tuesday that it expects to log 1,000 orders for its geared turbo fan aircraft engine at the Paris Airshow, adding to a backlog of 3,500 engines.

The company was chosen to power the next-generation Embraer E-Jet, which launched on Monday with up to 365 potential orders.

The geared turbo fan engine is also on the Bombardier CSeries jet due for first flight later this month, and three other platforms.

Pratt & Whitney added that revenue was expected to double to more than $24 billion by 2020 from $12.2 billion in 2010 as production rises to levels not seen since the 1980s.