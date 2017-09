PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is talking to Boeing about being a launch customer for a successor to its mini-jumbo, the 406-seat 777-9X, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said at the Paris Airshow on Monday.

The airline is also studying the possibility of exercising options for a further 30 787-9 Dreamliners on top of 30 787s already confirmed, he told reporters.