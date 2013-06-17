FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-SkyMark Airlines says to order Boeing 737 MAX planes
June 17, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

AIRSHOW-SkyMark Airlines says to order Boeing 737 MAX planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s SkyMark Airlines has signed an agreement to buy at least four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, the company said at the Paris Airshow on Monday.

This makes it the first Japanese airline to commit to the latest upgraded variant of Boeing’s 737 family of short-range aircraft.

The airline and Boeing said that they planned to firm up the order in the coming months.

The Tokyo-based airline has a fleet of 30 737-800 aircraft and will take five more in the next year. It has not said when it will take delivery of its first 737 MAX aircraft.

