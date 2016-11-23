FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.S. judge orders striking ABX Air pilots back to work
November 23, 2016 / 11:20 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. judge orders striking ABX Air pilots back to work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday ordered striking pilots at cargo airline ABX Air, whose major customers include DHL and online retail giant Amazon, back to work immediately.

Judge Timothy Black of the U.S. court for the Southern District of Ohio said there was "no evidence" to support claims by the Teamsters who represent ABX's pilots that the airline had violated the terms of its collective bargaining agreement with the union. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

