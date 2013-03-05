FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IATA says air travel demand up 3.7 pct in January
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 5, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

IATA says air travel demand up 3.7 pct in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 5 (Reuters) - Global air travel demand was up 3.7 percent in January from a year earlier and has the potential to accelerate further this year, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

“Passenger travel is growing in line with business confidence levels. Recent months have seen some positive economic signs emerge in both the U.S. and China, and the euro zone crisis seems to have stabilised,” said IATA Chief Executive Tony Tyler. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.