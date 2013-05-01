UPDATE 1-IATA says air travel demand accelerated in March

(Adds quote, background on cargo recovery)

GENEVA, May 1 (Reuters) - Global air travel grew by 6 percent in March from a year earlier, led by emerging markets, the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

During the same month, capacity grew by just 3.5 percent, meaning that there were generally fewer empty seats.

“Strong demand for air travel is consistent with improving business conditions. Performance, however, has been uneven. Mature markets are seeing relatively little growth while emerging markets continue to show a robust expansion,” said IATA Chief Executive Tony Tyler.

Growth in passenger traffic was strongest in the Middle East where demand increased by 15.6 percent versus a capacity increase of 14.2 percent.

In 2013, the Easter holidays occurred in March as opposed to April last year, stoking demand for flights, IATA said.

But while the recovery in air travel seems intact with growth increasing every month of this year, growth has stalled in the air cargo market.

IATA said on Tuesday that global air freight traffic - seen as a short-term leading indicator of economic growth - fell in March versus the previous year on lower demand from Asian Pacific carriers. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by John Stonestreet and Ron Askew)