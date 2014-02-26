AirAsia's profit drops 19 pct on higher fuel, maintenance costs

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd , Asia’s biggest budget airline by passenger traffic, saw its fourth-quarter profit drop 19 percent on higher expenses for fuel and aircraft maintenance.

Net profit for the three months ended Dec 31 fell to 245.4 million ringgit, while net profit for the full year stood at 364.1 million ringgit.

Malaysian Airline System (MAS) reported on Feb. 18 a net loss of 343.3 million ringgit on high costs and tough competition. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Yantoultra Ngui. Editing by Jane Merriman)