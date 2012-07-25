FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's AirAsia plans to buy Indonesia's Batavia Air
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's AirAsia plans to buy Indonesia's Batavia Air

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian low cost airline AirAsia Bhd is set to buy Indonesian low cost carrier Batavia Air as it aims to expand in the Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, an AirAsia executive at its Indonesian unit said on Thursday.

The move will likely lead to heightened competition among low cost carriers in Indonesia, including the nation’s biggest low cost carrier, Lion Air, a unit of flag carrier Garuda Citilink, and Mandala Air, controlled by private equity Saratoga Capital.

Communication Manager Indonesia AirAsia Audrey Progastama Petriny said the signing ceremony and press conference for the plan would be held later on Thursday in Jakarta.

Petriny declined to give any details about the plan, including the deal value and the structure.

“We shall announce the details later today,” he said.

Batavia Air confirmed the plan but declined to comment about details. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Janeman Latul; Editing by Gary Hill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
