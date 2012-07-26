FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Malaysia's AirAsia plans to buy Indonesia's Batavia Air
July 26, 2012 / 2:07 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Malaysia's AirAsia plans to buy Indonesia's Batavia Air

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to make clear ownership of airlines in second paragraph)

JAKARTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian low cost airline AirAsia Bhd is set to buy Indonesian low cost carrier Batavia Air as it aims to expand in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, an executive at its Indonesian unit said on Thursday.

The move will likely lead to heightened competition among low cost carriers in Indonesia, including the nation’s biggest, Lion Air, Mandala Air, controlled by private equity firm Saratoga Capital, and Citilink, a unit of flag carrier Garuda .

Communication Manager Indonesia AirAsia Audrey Progastama Petriny said the signing ceremony and press conference for the plan would be held later on Thursday in Jakarta.

Petriny declined to give any details about the plan, including the deal value and the structure.

“We shall announce the details later today,” he said.

Batavia Air confirmed the plan but declined to comment about details. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Janeman Latul; Editing by Gary Hill)

