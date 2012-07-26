FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's AirAsia buys 76 pct stake in Indonesia's Batavia Air
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 26, 2012 / 6:38 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's AirAsia buys 76 pct stake in Indonesia's Batavia Air

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Asia’s largest low-cost carrier, AirAsia Bhd, is buying 76 percent of Indonesia’s Batavia Air to expand in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, Batavia Air spokeswoman Elly Simanjuntak said.

“Yes, AirAsia bought 76 percent. We’ll reveal the number later in press conference,” she told Reuters via phone.

A Reuters source at AirAsia said the acquisition will be through its Indonesian subsidiary “to fight Lion Air”. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.