Malaysia's AirAsia buys 76 pct stake in Indonesia's Batavia Air

JAKARTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Asia’s largest low-cost carrier, AirAsia Bhd, is buying 76 percent of Indonesia’s Batavia Air to expand in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, Batavia Air spokeswoman Elly Simanjuntak said.

“Yes, AirAsia bought 76 percent. We’ll reveal the number later in press conference,” she told Reuters via phone.

A Reuters source at AirAsia said the acquisition will be through its Indonesian subsidiary “to fight Lion Air”. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Matt Driskill)