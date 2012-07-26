FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AirAsia to buy Indonesia's Batavia Air for $80 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 26, 2012 / 9:09 AM / 5 years ago

AirAsia to buy Indonesia's Batavia Air for $80 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Asia’s largest low-cost carrier, AirAsia Bhd has agreed to pay $80 million in cash for full ownership in Indonesia’s Batavia Air, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

AirAsia will buy 76.95 percent stake of Batavia Air this year and the rest by 2013, it said.

Malaysia-based AirAsia will own 49 percent of Batavia Air while its Indonesian unit will control 51 percent in order to comply with Indonesian ownership rules.

Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.