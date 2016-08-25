Malaysia's AirAsia values leasing unit at $1 bln -analyst presentation

SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - AirAsia Bhd, Asia's biggest low-cost airline, values its wholly owned leasing arm at 4.1 billion ringgit ($1 billion), and aims to attract an equity investor to the unit by end-2016, it said in a presentation to analysts.

The Malaysian airline aims for its Asia Aviation Capital (AAC) to expand its portfolio to about 200 aircraft in five years from the current 55, AirAsia told analysts in the Aug. 15 presentation, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

Some 20 analysts were present at the presentation where group Chief Executive Tony Fernandes, AirAsia CEO Aireen Omar and other senior officials highlighted the company's plans.

AirAsia had no immediate response to a request for comment on the presentation from Reuters.

In the presentation, AirAsia said the fair value of the company's stock should be at least 6 ringgit a share after including the market value of AirAsia, AAC and stakes in other businesses such as its long-haul affiliate AirAxia X Bhd and loyalty programme joint venture.

AirAsia's share price closed at 2.86 ringgit on Thursday.

Reuters reported this month that AirAsia was looking to sell a majority stake in AAC and could value the business at about $1 billion, significant for a company that currently has a total market value of $1.9 billion.