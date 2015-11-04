FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AirAsia says major shareholders looking at 'strategic options' on investments
November 4, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

AirAsia says major shareholders looking at 'strategic options' on investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 (Reuters) - AirAsia Bhd, Asia’s largest budget carrier, said on Wednesday that its major shareholders are evaluating “all strategic options” with regard to investment and their stakes in the airline, but no decision has been reached yet.

In a statement on the bourse, the airline also said its board has not received any offers to take the company private.

The comments come after Reuters reported last month that AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes is sounding out investors to take the company private in a management-led buyout, after a critical research report knocked its shares to a seven-year low.

Shares of AirAsia were flat at the mid-day breaking in trading on the Kuala Lumpur bourse. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

