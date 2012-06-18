FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AirAsia appoints head of Malaysian operations
June 18, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

AirAsia appoints head of Malaysian operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEPANG, Malaysia June 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd said on Monday it had appointed Aireen Omar to head its local operations as the founder of Asia’s largest budget carrier Tony Fernandes moves to Indonesia to oversee its regional expansion plans.

Prior to the appointment, Aireen was AirAsia’s regional head of coporate finance and treasury. She will assume her new post on July 1 and report directly to Fernandes, now CEO for the AirAsia group, who confirmed he was moving to Jakarta.

“During the credit crisis, Aireen kept AirAsia ahead of the curve,” AirAsia co-founder Kamarudin Meranun told reporters at the budget carrier’s headquarters at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang.

“While other companies fell into trouble securing any financing at all, Aireen was able to lock up financing at very competitive rates for two years for the purchase of aircraft for Airasia.”

Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

