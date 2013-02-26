FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AirAsia net profit at $613 mln in 2012
February 26, 2013 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

AirAsia net profit at $613 mln in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR Feb 26 (Reuters) - AirAsia Bhd, Asia’s largest budget airline by passengers, reported a net profit of 1.9 billion Malaysian ringgit ($613.10 million) in the full year 2012, up more than two-fold compared to the previous year.

The result was higher than the average forecast for full-year profit of 775.7 million ringgit in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 20 analysts.

Revenue rose to 4.99 billion ringgit, 11 percent higher than a year earlier, the Malaysia-listed firm said on Tuesday. Profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 350.6 million ringgit, up 168 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 3.0990 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and Louise Heavens)

