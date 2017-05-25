CORRECTED-Malaysia's AirAsia Q1 profit falls 30 pct on higher fuel costs

(Corrects first paragraph to read "...and load factor." instead of ...and improvements at its loss-making affiliates.")

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia Bhd reported a 30 percent drop in its quarterly net profit as higher fuel expenses offset a rise in passenger numbers and load factor.

Net profit for the first quarter ended March 30 was 615.8 million ringgit ($143.98 million), versus the 877.8 million ringgit reported a year earlier.

AirAsia's revenue rose 31 percent to 2.2 billion ringgit. ($1 = 4.2770 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)