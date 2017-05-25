FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
CORRECTED-Malaysia's AirAsia Q1 profit falls 30 pct on higher fuel costs
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 25, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-Malaysia's AirAsia Q1 profit falls 30 pct on higher fuel costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to read "...and load factor." instead of ...and improvements at its loss-making affiliates.")

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia Bhd reported a 30 percent drop in its quarterly net profit as higher fuel expenses offset a rise in passenger numbers and load factor.

Net profit for the first quarter ended March 30 was 615.8 million ringgit ($143.98 million), versus the 877.8 million ringgit reported a year earlier.

AirAsia's revenue rose 31 percent to 2.2 billion ringgit. ($1 = 4.2770 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.