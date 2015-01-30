AirAsia X announces rights issue to raise $109 mln

KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian long-haul budget carrier AirAsia X announced on Friday an equity rights issue that seeks to raise 395 million Malaysian ringgit ($108.85 million) to repay borrowings and fund working capital requirements.

AirAsia X, an affiliate of Asia’s largest budget carrier group AirAsia, said the price and entitlement of the rights shares, which will be issued together with free warrants to the shareholders, will only be determined later.

Trading in shares of the company were suspended on Friday ahead of the announcement.

For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1CSrPyd ($1 = 3.6290 ringgit) (Reporting by Siva Govindasamy and Trinna Leong; Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE and Yantoultra Ngui in KUALA LUMPUR; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)