Malaysia's AirAsia X shares hit record low after Q4 loss

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Malaysia’s AirAsia X Bhd fell as much as 8 percent on Wednesday to a record low after the long-haul budget airline reported a fourth-quarter net loss.

AirAsia X dropped to a new low of 57 sen from the last closing price of 62 sen.

The airline on Tuesday reported a net loss of 168.43 million ringgit ($46.3 million) in the fourth-quarter, from 132.6 million ringgit in the same period a year earlier, on higher operating costs and foreign exchange losses.