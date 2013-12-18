FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AirAsiaX says orders 25 Airbus 330-300s
December 18, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

AirAsiaX says orders 25 Airbus 330-300s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian long-haul budget carrier AirAsiaX announced an order for 25 Airbus A330-300 aircraft on Wednesday in a deal valued at $6 billion at list prices.

Chief Executive Azran Osman Rani said he expected strong Asian demand in the future given that low-cost airlines had not penetrated the market in that part of the world as much as in Europe or the United States.

“I will bet my bottom dollar that this is not the last order we will place,” he told Reuters.

The carrier, the long-haul arm of Asia’s largest low cost airline by passengers, AirAsia, said it had options for another 10 of the same Airbus planes. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
