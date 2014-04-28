FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AirAsia X signs $1.5 bln engine deal with GE Aviation
April 28, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

AirAsia X signs $1.5 bln engine deal with GE Aviation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 (Reuters) - AirAsia X Bhd, the long-haul arm of Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Bhd, has signed a $1.5 billion deal with GE Aviation for the supply of engines on up to 28 new aircraft.

GE Aviation, a unit of General Electric, will supply CF6-80E1 engines for the airline’s order of 25 A330-300 aircraft from Airbus, AirAsia X said in a statement on Monday.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak, U.S. President Barack Obama and AirAsia Chief Executive Tony Fernandes were present at the signing ceremony for the deal. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Ryan Woo)

