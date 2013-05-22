FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AirAsia X sets indicative price for $300 mln Malaysia IPO-sources
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 8:26 AM / in 4 years

AirAsia X sets indicative price for $300 mln Malaysia IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 (Reuters) - Long-haul carrier AirAsia X, founded by entreprener Tony Fernandes, has set an indicative price of 1.45 ringgit ($0.48) per share for an initial public offering (IPO) in Malaysia worth more than $300 million, according to sources with knowledge of the deal.

The company and its shareholders are offering 790.1 million shares, with 75 percent of the offering coming from new shares, according to the terms seen earlier. The deal is slated to be priced on June 24, with its debut set for July 10.

CIMB, Credit Suisse, Maybank and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint global coordinators on the IPO.

