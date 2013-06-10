FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AirAsia X launches up to $370 mln Malaysian IPO - term sheet
Supreme Court
Reuters Pictures
June 10, 2013 / 12:55 AM / in 4 years

AirAsia X launches up to $370 mln Malaysian IPO - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 10 (Reuters) - Long-haul carrier AirAsia X, founded by entrepreneur Tony Fernandes, launched on Monday an up to $370 million initial public offering in Malaysia, seeking to raise funds to repay bank loans and for capital expenditures, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

The company and its shareholders are offering 790.1 million shares in an indicative price range for institutional investors of 1.15 ringgit to 1.45 ringgit. About 75 percent of the offering will come from new shares, according to the terms.

The deal is slated to be priced on June 24, with its debut set for July 10.

AirAsia X plans to use 44 percent of the proceeds to repay bank loans, with another 22 percent set for capital expenditures, according to the terms.

CIMB, Credit Suisse and Maybank were hired as joint global coordinators on the IPO, with Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, CLSA, HSBC and Morgan Stanley also acting as joint bookrunners.

